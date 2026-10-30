Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Passes Away At 76; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Condolence

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Passed Away On Friday Morning While Undergoing Treatment At AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashibai, passed away on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at AIIMS, Bhopal. She was about 76 years old and had been admitted to the hospital for the past week due to a respiratory ailment. As her condition worsened, she was placed on ventilator support. According to the family, her last rites will be performed at 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the ancestral village of Jait in Sehore district.

Following the news of her demise, Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cancelled all his scheduled engagements. He was to attend a farmers' conference in Raisen on Friday, but will no longer participate. All his subsequent programmes have also been called off. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's biological mother, Sundarbai, had passed away during his childhood. His father, Prem Singh Chouhan, later married Kashibai, who took on the responsibility of raising the children. Chouhan has four siblings. Kashibai resided in the Saket Nagar area of Bhopal. She had been in poor health for some time. When her respiratory problems intensified, she was admitted to AIIMS Bhopal, where she received treatment for a week before her condition became critical. Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father, Prem Singh, had died a few years ago.

माननीय केंद्रीय कृषि मंत्री श्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान जी की पूज्य माताजी श्रीमती काशीबाई जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। दुःख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं परिवारजनों के साथ हैं। बाबा महाकाल से प्रार्थना है कि पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें व शोकाकुल परिजनों को दुःख सहन करने का संबल प्रदान करें। ॐ शान्ति! — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 30, 2026

The Union Minister is expected to reach Sehore to perform the last rites. Condolences have begun pouring in from political leaders and well-wishers across Madhya Pradesh and beyond. Chouhan on Friday expressed deep grief over the passing of his mother, Kashi Bai. In a heartfelt message, he described the day as one of profound sorrow for the entire family, stating that the loss of a mother leaves a void that can never be filled. Recalling cherished memories, he prayed to the Almighty to grant her a place in His divine abode.

Chouhan informed that the last rites would be performed at 3:00 p.m. in the family's native village of Jait in Sehore district. Shivraj Singh Chouhan is currently the Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development. He earlier served as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. Several senior BJP functionaries are likely to visit Jait.