Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Writes Book on PM Modi’s Personality, Work Style; ‘Apnapan’ To Be Released On May 26

FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has written a book titled ‘Apnapan’ based on the personality and work style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chouhan shared the information through a social media post, stating that the book will be released in Delhi on May 26.

In his post, Chouhan said ‘Apnapan’ is not merely a book, but an attempt to put into words his experiences and observations from the 33 years he has spent with Prime Minister Modi.

He said while the world sees Narendra Modi as a political leader, he had the opportunity to closely witness him as a seeker, a karmayogi and an extraordinary human being.

Chouhan wrote that people have seen Modi delivering speeches from public platforms, but he has also seen the person who continues to work late into the night and returns the next morning with the same energy and commitment towards serving the nation.

According to him, Prime Minister Modi carries deep concern for the welfare of the poor, farmers, mothers, sisters, daughters and party workers.

Chouhan also recalled the Ekta Yatra of 1991 in his social media post. He said many people at that time viewed it as a political journey, but Narendra Modi transformed it into a campaign of national consciousness.

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According to Chouhan, Modi believed that the Tricolour should not only reach Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, but also the hearts of the youth across the country.

He further stated that it was during that period that he first realised leadership does not emerge merely through speeches, but through dedication, discipline, sacrifice and a sense of belonging.

Chouhan said the book captures not just events, but also the ideas and vision that dared to bring change in the country. He added that the book would inspire young people and individuals working in social and political fields, while highlighting how major transformations become possible through collective effort, discipline and commitment.