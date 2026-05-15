Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan To Launch Book ‘Apnapan’ On 35-Year Association With Modi

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan is set to release his new book ‘Apnapan’, based on his 35-year-long association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chouhan shared details about the book during a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.

The book will be formally launched on May 26 at the NASC Complex in Pusa, New Delhi, in the presence of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

According to Chouhan, while the world sees Modi as a decisive leader, he personally witnessed qualities of sensitivity, dedication and commitment towards national interest in him.

Speaking about the book, Chouhan said his book offers readers a closer understanding of Modi’s leadership style, personality, discipline and commitment towards nation-building. He said his association with the Prime Minister began during the 1991 Ekta Yatra and gradually evolved over the years.

Recalling the Ekta Yatra, Chouhan said Modi’s vision extended beyond hoisting the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk; it transformed it into a movement of national consciousness aimed at inspiring patriotism among the youth.

He also highlighted Modi’s organisational skills, ability to connect with workers and emphasis on technology-driven governance.