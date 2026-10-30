 Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO
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HomeBhopalUnion Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached his native village, Jait, in Sehore district on Friday for the last rites of his mother, Kashi Bai, who passed away at AIIMS Bhopal. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the village, offered floral tributes and expressed condolences. BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, senior MLAs, ministers and other public representatives also paid their respects.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 30, 2026, 05:59 PM IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO | X

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached his native village, Jait, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Friday to perform the last rites of his mother, Kashi Bai, who passed away earlier in the morning while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.

During this time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid his last respects to Kashi Bai. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also visited Jait village to pay his last respects to Kashi Bai. He offered floral tributes and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

CM Mohan Yadav Pays Floral Tribute

Speaking to the media, CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the demise of the Union Minister's mother.

"The mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Smt Kashi Bai, has passed away. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant her salvation. I personally came to Jait to offer my humble floral tributes," he said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by BJP Madhya Pradesh president Hemant Khandelwal, senior MLAs, local ministers and several public representatives.

They also paid floral tributes to Kashi Bai and expressed their condolences to the family.

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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Passes Away At 76; CM Mohan Yadav Expresses Condolence
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Kashi Bai Remained In Hospital For A Week

Unfortunately, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashibai (76), passed away on Friday morning at AIIMS Bhopal after battling a respiratory ailment. She had been hospitalised for a week and was placed on ventilator support after her condition worsened. Chouhan cancelled all his scheduled programmes, including a farmers' conference in Raisen. Her last rites were scheduled for 3 pm at Jait village in Sehore district.

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Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Kashibai Passes Away At 76
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Mother Kashibai Passes Away At 76

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