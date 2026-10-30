Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Reaches Jait Village For Mother's Last Rites; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tribute | VIDEO | X

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reached his native village, Jait, in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Friday to perform the last rites of his mother, Kashi Bai, who passed away earlier in the morning while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal.

During this time, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also paid his last respects to Kashi Bai. He also expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also visited Jait village to pay his last respects to Kashi Bai. He offered floral tributes and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s mother, Smt. Kashi Bai, passed away. She breathed her last this morning while undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhopal. Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at his residence in Jait village for her last rites. https://t.co/Pbhnx8Al9t — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

CM Mohan Yadav Pays Floral Tribute

Speaking to the media, CM Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the demise of the Union Minister's mother.

"The mother of Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Smt Kashi Bai, has passed away. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant her salvation. I personally came to Jait to offer my humble floral tributes," he said.

Sehore, Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav says, ''The mother of the Union Minister of Agriculture, Government of India, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Smt. Kashibai, passed away. I pray to Lord Mahakal to grant her salvation. I came here to Jait myself to pay my humble floral tributes. Along with me, our state President, senior MLA, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Shri Hemant Khandelwal ji, local ministers, and several public representatives offered floral tributes..'' — IANS (@ians_india) October 30, 2026

The Chief Minister was accompanied by BJP Madhya Pradesh president Hemant Khandelwal, senior MLAs, local ministers and several public representatives.

They also paid floral tributes to Kashi Bai and expressed their condolences to the family.

Kashi Bai Remained In Hospital For A Week

Unfortunately, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mother, Kashibai (76), passed away on Friday morning at AIIMS Bhopal after battling a respiratory ailment. She had been hospitalised for a week and was placed on ventilator support after her condition worsened. Chouhan cancelled all his scheduled programmes, including a farmers' conference in Raisen. Her last rites were scheduled for 3 pm at Jait village in Sehore district.