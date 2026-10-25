Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Announces ₹15 Lakh Package For Families Displaced From Neelgarh | VIDEO | Representative Image

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced a rehabilitation package of ₹15 lakh per family, including ₹5 lakh for house construction and five acres of agricultural land for tribal families being relocated from Nilgarh to facilitate the protection of forests and wildlife.

Speaking about the rehabilitation arrangements at Naya Nilgarh, Chouhan said, "The families had been living in Nilgarh for years and were leaving their homes, villages and land for the sake of forests and wildlife."

"I first pay my respects to their sacrifice. It is a sacrifice to leave one's home and village for the sake of forests and wildlife," he added.

#WATCH | Raisen, MP: Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "Those who have lived in Neelgarh-Dhundhwani for years are now leaving their homes, their village, and their land for the sake of the forests and wildlife; they are being relocated here. I salute this sacrifice of theirs... During my tenure as Chief Minister, it was decided that if people were to be displaced, they must be provided with a better rehabilitation package. I am pleased to share that they will now be settling here, in what is being called 'New Neelgarh'. Each family, consisting of a husband, wife, and their minor children, is being provided with a sum of Rs 15 lakh... Houses for them are currently being constructed here... 5-5 acres of land along this highway are being allocated to them for agricultural purposes... While this represents a robust rehabilitation arrangement, today is an emotional moment for them... This will be their final gathering there, as they are set to leave that place and move here. We are going to participate in this poignant event, where we will also honor them..." — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2026

Rehabilitation Package For Families

Chouhan said the decision to provide a better rehabilitation package was taken when he was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He added that each family relocating to Naya Nilgarh would receive ₹15 lakh, including ₹5 lakh to build a house, along with five acres of land for farming along the highway.

He said the arrangements were aimed at ensuring better rehabilitation for the displaced families.

Chouhan added that the families had invited him and the local MLA to their final programme in Nilgarh-Dhanwani, which they had been organising for several years before moving to Naya Nilgarh.

He said he would attend the emotional gathering and honour the families for leaving their village for the protection of forests and wildlife.

Khet Bachao Abhiyan Launched

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (October 22) formally launched the nationwide 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' from the historic town of Taraori in Haryana's Karnal district.

According to a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, he engaged directly with farmers and stressed that serving the farming community was his highest duty.

During an interactive Kisan Chaupal organised as part of the campaign, Chouhan reiterated that, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, protecting the dignity, honour and self-respect of farmers and farming remained a top priority for the Central Government.

Opening the interaction, Chouhan said he regarded himself not as a leader holding high office but as a servant of farmers and a committed farmer himself.