Watch: Union minister Scindia, along with CM Chouhan, releases tigers into Madhav National Park on father's birth anniversay

The move aims to revive the population of tigers in MNP that lost them mainly due to hunting.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Union minister Scindia and CM Chouhan release a tiger and tigress into Madhav National Park |

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, released one wild tiger and a tigress into Madhav National Park (MNP) in Shivpuri on Friday.

Sports Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia, Sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia and local Member of Parliament were also present.

The day is significant as it is birth anniversary of Madhav Rao Scindia--Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's father.

Scindia, also, thanked PM Modi for approving the project and re-introducing tigers in MNP.

On the occasion, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the move will boost tourism in the area, apart from reviving tiger's population.

The Tiger was brought to Madhav National Park from Satpura Tiger Reserve while one tigress was brought from Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

Earlier, one tiger and two tigresses were to be released into MNP. However, one of the tigresses went missing from Panna Tiger Reserve and its location could not be tracked.

It’s after 27 years that Madhav National Park got big cats. The move aims to revive the population of tigers in the park that lost them mainly due to hunting.

These tigers will be radio-collared so it is easier for the officials to monitor them and track them.

This is third time the MP forest department re-introduced a tiger in a wildlife sanctuary, after Panna Tiger Reserve and the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary in Sagar, officials said.

MNP has a good prey base for big cats and the revival program was cleared by the Centre, they added.

