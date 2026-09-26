Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Inaugurate New Sandipani School Buildings In MP; 35 Ready, 17 Near Completion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate newly constructed Sandipani school buildings across the state.

The School Education Department has started preparations for the proposed event and is currently working on finalising the venue and other arrangements.

According to department sources, the possibility of organising a state-level programme for the inauguration is being discussed.

The exact date and venue are yet to be finalised. For the proposed inauguration, 35 Sandipani school buildings are currently ready, while work on another 17 buildings is nearing completion.

Officials said that we are reviewing the status of these 17 buildings, which are expected to be ready shortly and could be considered for the inauguration depending on the final schedule.

The first phase of Sandipani has 275 operational schools across MP. The state government has planned further expansion of the initiative.

Reports indicate that nearly 1,000 Sandipani schools are planned in the state in the long term. The first phase had 276 schools, while the government has also been working on additional phases.