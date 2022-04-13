Union Home Minister Amit Shah to attend forest produce collectors’ convention in Bhopal on April 22

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh) : The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to participate in forest produce collectors' convention (Vanopaj Samiti Tendupatta Sangrahak), here on April 22, at Jamboree Maidan, said the officials on Wednesday.

State police department and other security agencies have been put on high alert in wake of the visit of the Union home minister.

Last month, a radical outfit named Al Sufa activists were found connected with Ratlam district. A team of state anti terrorist squad (ATS) had arrested six members of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), in March. Since then the state security forces are on high alert.

Collector Avinash Lavania took a meeting to review the preparations for the event. Additional collectors Maya Awasthi, Sandeep Kerkatta, SDM Goyal, officials of forest department, MP tourism, PWD were also present. The collector directed the officials to inspect the venue. PWD has been asked to take necessary steps for barricading. Adequate arrangement for drinking water is to be made at the venue in wake of summer. The health officials have been told to deploy medical teams at the venue and around to deal with any emergency.

Bhopal municipal corporation has been told to ensure cleanliness and toilets arrangements on the venue. Police department will take care of security, traffic route planning.

During the event, a general conference of forest committees, tendu leaf collectors will also be organized. Additional collector Mati Maya Awasthi has been authorized as the nodal and coordination officer of the programme.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 10:58 PM IST