Union Carbide Plant: Monitoring committee members assess chemical pollution in 42 colonies

Union Carbide | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of a monitoring committee constituted on order of the Supreme Court examined the level of chemical pollution of groundwater in 42 colonies located around the Union Carbide Plant in the city on Thursday. They collected water samples from all the places to check the quality of water supplied to 42 colonies.

The committee is headed by State Legal Services Authority additional secretary Manoj Singh. “We are trying our level best in this direction,” he said.

This committee was constituted by the Supreme Court in 2012 and this is the third time that the committee has visited a site to assess chemical pollution in groundwater in colonies around the Union Carbide Plant.

The committee was formed after a petition was filed by Bhopal Group for Information and Action (BGIA) in Supreme Court to provide clean water to areas in the plant's vicinity and to explore the best system of sewage and drainage in settlements.

Officials from Bhopal Municipal Corporation, commissioner, gas relief, member secretary of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board and petitioner also accompanied committee members.

BGIA’s Rachna Dhingra said, “Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board will conduct chemical tests. After the visit, the committee will present its detailed report on all issues to the Supreme Court,” she added.