Bhopal: Man kills wife, projects it as natural death, arrested

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Married under pressure mounted by parents a few years back, a man allegedly killed his wife as he didn’t like her and tried to show it as a case of natural death. The post-mortem of the body, however, revealed that 23-year-old Ranu Yadav was strangled to death. The accused Raj Yadav has been arrested, said police.

The incident took place in Lal Ghati area under Kohefiza police station.

Police station incharge Vijay Singh Sisodia told media that on July 18, a woman identified as Ranu Yadav (23), was admitted in Hamidia hospital. The family members said that she suffered a heart attack. When doctors examined her, they declared her as brought dead. After the post-mortem, the doctors told police that the woman was strangled to death. On the basis of forensic evidence, the police detained husband Raj Yadav.

During investigation, the police came to know that Ranu was a widow. Her family members approached the family of Raj Yadav, resident of Lalghati area, for Ranu’s re-marriage. Raj married Ranu as his family pressurised him but he was not happy with the marriage.

He was also in contact with other women and wanted to leave Ranu. So, he planned to kill her.

“On Tuesday night, Raj strangulated Ranu when she was asleep, admitted her in hospital by telling doctors that she had a heart attack,” police said.

The police have registered the case under Section 302 of IPC and arrested the accused.