Union Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz Intensifies, Madhya Pradesh BJP Leaders In Focus Amid Speculation Over Ministerial Changes | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The resignation of RS member and state and Union Minister L. Murugan indicates that the Central government has geared up for a cabinet reshuffle.

In the past few months, central ministers George Kurian, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ravneet Singh Bittu, and L. Murugan have resigned.

As Hardeep Puri and B. L. Verma did not get tickets for the Rajya Sabha, it remains clear that they, too, will soon resign.

According to sources, a few more ministers may resign in the coming days. Sources in the BJP said the government would expand the Union Cabinet between Dusshera and Diwali.

The expansion may have an impact on state politics. Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Veerendra Kumar, Savitri Thakur, and DD Uike from the state hold ministerial berths in the central cabinet. The government may drop any one of them and induct a new face into the cabinet.

Among the three leaders, VD Sharma, Sandhya Rai, and Mahendra Singh Solanki, one may get a cabinet berth.

The Centre pays attention to the youths these days. So, a youth may get a ministerial berth on the basis of his popularity.

After Murugan's resignation, RS seat to fall vacant in state

A Rajya Sabha seat in the state will fall vacant after Union Minister of State L. Murugan quits the post of minister and the RS seat.

Murugan remains an RS MP from the state. His RS membership will end in April 2030. After his resignation, a Rajya Sabha by-election will take place.

Murugan still has three and a half years to complete his tenure as an RS member. In case of a by-election, the BJP will win the seat.

The party has yet to decide whether it should send a leader from the state to the RS in place of Murugan or select a central leader for the position.