Uniform Civil Code Draft To Be Presented To Government Today | File Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Committee has given final touches to the draft and is set to submit it to the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday.

More than nine lakh suggestions were received, most of them supporting the proposed UCC provisions.

The state government intends to release the final UCC draft on July 5 and introduce the UCC Bill during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly. After its passage in the Assembly, the Bill will be sent to the Governor for assent.

The committee had invited suggestions from people across sections of society, including Hindus, Muslims and Christians. However, tribal communities were kept outside the UCC consultation process.

The draft incorporates public suggestions on marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and live-in relationships.

It proposes a framework for the regulation and registration of live-in relationships, along with the rights and obligations arising from them.

It also includes provisions aimed at protecting the rights of women and children while promoting equality and security.

The committee observed that in Madhya Pradesh, matters such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance and other family-related issues are governed by different personal and family laws.

It said there is a need to comprehensively examine these laws and develop a uniform, balanced and practical legal framework that ensures equality, justice and legal clarity for all citizens. The committee compiled public suggestions before finalising the draft.