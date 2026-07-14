Unidentified Drone Spotted Hovering Over CM Mohan Yadav's Chopper During Bhind Visit— VIDEO

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): A case of security lapses was reported during Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's visit in Bhind, as an unidentified drone was caught hovering over his helicopter.

The incident happened after the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Dandraua Hanuman Temple and was about to leave for Gwalior.

He had already boarded the helicopter along with state minister Prahlad Patel, minister Rakesh Shukla and BJP district president Devendra Narwariya.

Just before the helicopter was set to take off, a drone was seen flying above the helipad. Following VVIP security rules, the pilot immediately stopped the take-off due to safety concerns.

Security Lapses During CM Mohan Yadav's Bhind Visit: Unidentified Drone Spotted Hovering Over CM's Helicopter#MadhyaPradesh | #MPNews pic.twitter.com/5utAW0B2YD — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 14, 2026

▶️मध्य प्रदेश के CM डॉ. मोहन यादव के भिंड दौरे के दौरान सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक सामने आई।

▶️टेकऑफ से ठीक पहले हेलीकॉप्टर के ऊपर एक ड्रोन मंडराता दिखाई दिया।

▶️VVIP सुरक्षा प्रोटोकॉल के तहत पायलट ने तत्काल उड़ान रोक दी।

▶️CM मोहन यादव समेत हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार सभी नेताओं को करीब 10… pic.twitter.com/sO0bk35KXI — Hindustan (@Live_Hindustan) July 13, 2026

Police, the special security team and other security agencies immediately launched a search operation. A young man was detained from the roof of the temple complex, and his drone was seized.

During questioning, the man was identified as Raghavendra Khemariya. Initial investigation revealed that he works with the Dandraua Dham social media team and was recording videos of the event using the drone.

However, officials said he flew the drone inside the no-fly zone near the helipad without administrative permission, violating security rules during the Chief Minister's visit.

After around 10 minutes of security checks and verification, the helipad was declared safe, and later took off for Gwalior.

Mehgaon police and security agencies are now investigating the incident to determine whether it was a case of negligence or a more serious security lapse.

The incident has raised questions over the enforcement of drone rules during VVIP visits.