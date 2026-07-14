MP Attracts ₹40,000 Crore Investment Proposals At Tech Growth Conclave; 34,000 Jobs Expected | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals worth around Rs 40,000 crore at the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 held on Monday.

The proposed investments are expected to generate more than 34,000 jobs, with Spain's Submer Group announcing an AI-ready data centre in Bhopal at an investment of around Rs 19,000 crore.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said the previous two editions of the conclave had attracted proposals worth Rs 46,000 crore.

Following the Global Investors Summit, the state has received technology-sector investment proposals exceeding Rs 12,000 crore.

Highlighting India's progress, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is emerging in sectors such as defence, drones, science and technology, renewable energy, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and semiconductors.

He said the state now offers a favourable business environment and has moved beyond signing MoUs, with projects from companies based in Spain, Canada, the US, the UK, Japan and Ireland already in the ground-breaking stage.

Among major investments, Canada's McCain Foods will invest Rs 3,800 crore in food processing, while UK's Hellion will set up a pharmaceutical project worth Rs 3,000 crore.

Chief Secretary Anurag Jain said the future belongs to information technology and data centres, and Madhya Pradesh is focusing on becoming a technology hub. Representatives of leading industrial houses attended the conclave.

Major announcements by CM

A state-of-the-art IT Park will be developed over three acres on Indore's Super Corridor for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), IT and digital services companies.

A new IT Tower will be developed at Bhopal IT Park with additional plug-and-play office space.

A plug-and-play IT Park will also be developed in Bhopal's Kolar area.

MoU signed with Google Play

The state signed an MoU with Google Play for collaboration in AI and digital capacity building.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated 20 industrial and technology-based units involving investment of Rs 178.90 crore and generating 1,229 jobs.

Letters of Intent for land allotment were handed over to eight companies proposing investments of Rs 203.58 crore, expected to create 1,242 jobs.