2 Women Raped On Marriage Pretext, Cases Registered In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two women were allegedly raped on the false promise of marriage in two separate incidents. Cases were registered against the suspects on the complaints of the victims on Saturday.

In the first case, a 29-year-old married woman alleged that a man sexually exploited her for several years after threatening and intimidating her.

According to the complaint, the woman labourer got married in 2018. In 2019, Rahul Gondare, a resident of her neighbourhood, allegedly raped her and continued to sexually exploit her by threatening to defame her. Bagsewania police have registered the FIR.

The complainant alleged that the suspect also persuaded her to separate from her husband and got her divorced in 2022.

However, when she recently asked him to fulfil his promise, he refused and stopped communicating with her.

In another incident, Kamla Nagar police registered a case on the complaint of a 28-year-old woman originally from Maharashtra.

After separating from her husband and moving to Bhopal, she came in contact with a man named Rahul.

The suspect allegedly took her to a city hotel in October last year and raped her after promising marriage. The woman alleged that he sexually exploited her for eight months before refusing to marry her.