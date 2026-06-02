UNESCO Rejects Bhopal's Bid For 'Literature City' Tag | AI generated

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UNESCO has rejected the proposal to declare Bhopal a 'Literature City' under its UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). Madhya Pradesh, however, will get another opportunity to submit a fresh dossier for 2027.

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board had forwarded a dossier, signed by the Bhopal Mayor, to the Union Ministry of Culture in January 2025.

It was sent by the Ministry to UNESCO headquarters. However, it was deemed not to meet the requisite standards and, consequently, did not receive approval.

The Municipal Corporation and the Tourism Board are now preparing to submit a fresh dossier next year.

The proposal is based on the city's rich literary legacy, initiated by Raja Bhoj in 1010 AD, which distinguishes Bhopal as a city of special significance in the fields of literary creation and preservation.

In addition to Hindi, literary works have been created in Bhopal by writers working in various languages, including Urdu, Sindhi and Punjabi.

The capital city is home to more than 10 distinguished individuals who have been honoured with the Padma Shri award for their contributions across various literary genres.

In Bhopal, the Department of Culture organises more than 150 cultural and literary events, while Bharat Bhavan hosts more than 20 annual programmes. The city boasts more than 70 libraries and reading centres.

"We have once again commenced preparations to secure Bhopal's inclusion in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN). A comprehensive dossier is being prepared afresh and will be submitted to UNESCO.

This updated submission will also incorporate our recent achievements," an official from the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board said.