Two Injured In Firing And Stabbing During Clash In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A long-running dispute involving a young woman turned violent in the Koh-e-Fiza area on Sunday, leaving two persons injured in a clash that involved both firing and stabbing.

Police have registered cases of attempted murder against members of both groups and detained four suspects for questioning.

According to reports, 22-year-old Sanjay alias Sunny Narwaliya, a resident of Bajpai Nagar was associated with one of the groups involved in the dispute.

The conflict had reportedly been ongoing between Sahil, a friend of Sanjay’s associate Gufran, and Rehman, a resident of Barela village over a young woman.

Late Saturday night, the two sides again got into an argument, which soon escalated. Police said Rehman called his associate Kaif alias Lala to the spot.

As the groups confronted each other in Barela village, Kaif allegedly fired two rounds from a pistol. One bullet reportedly grazed Sanjay’s leg, causing injuries.

Following the firing, members of the rival group retaliated and stabbed and injured Kaif and Rehman. Police rushed to the scene after receiving information from residents and shifted the injured to a hospital.

Police said tensions between the two groups were ongoing for some time, with several previous disputes reported. Police are now probing the pistol used in the firing and identifying other persons involved in the clash.

Based on Sanjay’s complaint, a case has been registered against Kaif and three of his associates. A counter-case was also filed on Kaif’s complaint against members of the rival group.

Four suspects have been rounded up for questioning, and additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.