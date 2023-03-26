Unclear CCTV footages: Another ornament-duping gang escapes police net in Bhopal

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The quality of CCTV cameras installed in old Bhopal areas seems to be poor as another ornament-duping gang is active in the city, which has posed a major challenge to police. The gang has made off with gold ornaments of two people worth Rs 1 lakh in the past two days, dodging police scanner due to unclear CCTV footages. According to officials, gang comprising two youths from Bihar appears to be linked to two gangs busted two months ago.

Both the incidents took place in Hanumanganj area on Thursday and Friday. When contacted, Hanumanganj police station officials said a probe had been launched and footages of CCTV cameras installed in the area had been scanned. However, they could not get clues as footage was unclear. This has hampered investigation.

Officials said lack of adequate CCTV cameras in the localities created problems. They said only 14 CCTV cameras were installed in the adjoining areas of Hanumanganj, which makes it difficult to trace criminals.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Zone-3 Riyaz Iqbal has written to Bhopal police commissioner, demanding installation of more CCTV cameras in the area to facilitate investigation.

DCP Riyaz Iqbal said that Zone – 3 had adequate CCTV cameras earlier but they have been vandalised by miscreants.

When contacted, Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said application written by DCP Iqbal for installation of CCTV cameras in Zone-3 had been forwarded to PHQ. About 30 more CCTV cameras will be installed there, he added.