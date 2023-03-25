Bhopal: Manu Bhaker wins India’s sixth medal, China wins sixth gold

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): India’s Manu Bhaker won India’s sixth medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol Bhopal, picking up a bronze in women’s 25-metre pistol at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy range on Saturday. China continued its domination, winning the sixth gold medal out of eight so far.

In the ranking matches before the final, two Indians made the ranking round with Manu Bhaker shooting a solid 294 in the second rapid-fire stage to finish third with a score of 584. Esha Singh came seventh with 581. That meant both Indians found themselves in the first ranking match together, where eventual gold medallist Doreen Vennekamp of Germany and Manu qualified for the medal match with 14 hits each out of 20.

China has won 10 medals including two silver and bronze medals besides six gold medals. India stands second with lone gold medal won by Sarabjot Singh in men’s 10m air pistol, one silver and four bronze medals. Germany is third with one gold medal and one silver each, while Hungary is fourth with two silver medals. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the US and Switzerland are other medal winners.

Competition Day Five

The final day of the world cup has the women’s 3P final scheduled for 11.45am, while the men’s RFP final, where India’s Anish Bhanwala is currently in qualification position, is slated for 2.00pm IST.