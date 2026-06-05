Unaware Of Health Risks, Bhopal Municipal Corporation Planted Thousands Of Now-Banned Conocarpus Trees | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is now required to remove Conocarpus trees from city areas following state government orders, had itself supplied and planted thousands of the same saplings over the past several years.

According to officials, the saplings were planted across the city for several years, including as part of former Chief Minister and current Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's flagship daily plantation campaign.

BMC regularly supplied saplings for Chouhan’s "Ek Din Ek Paudha" initiative at Smart City Park, where different social, political and community groups joined him in planting trees every day.

While the campaign featured native species such as neem and mango, officials said more than 1,000 Conocarpus saplings were also provided and planted as part of the drive. In total, over 3,200 saplings were planted during the campaign.

The development comes after the Urban Administration Department (UAD) directed all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in January to remove Conocarpus trees from urban areas and replace them with indigenous species.

The species has also been dropped from the department's approved plantation list, with an estimated 50,000 trees expected to be removed across Madhya Pradesh.

SC Panel Warned of Ecological Threat

The government’s decision follows a report submitted in August 2023 by the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), constituted by the Supreme Court. The committee warned that Conocarpus, also known as Buttonwood, was behaving like an invasive species in several parts of India and posed significant ecological risks.

Banned or Restricted in Several Regions

The species has reportedly faced restrictions in countries including Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain. Kuwait banned the plantation of Conocarpus in 2020 after authorities linked its aggressive root system to damage of underground water pipelines and sewage networks.

Similar concerns have been cited in other Gulf nations, along with reports of pollen-related allergies and respiratory problems. In India, environmental groups point to restrictions and advisories issued in states such as Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra regarding the tree’s widespread use in urban landscapes.

Impact on Biodiversity & Groundwater

Speaking with the Free Press, senior botanist Mahesh Gupta said that Conocarpus trees consume significant amounts of groundwater and may inhibit the growth of surrounding vegetation due to chemical compounds present in their leaves. Experts also note that the species offers limited support to local biodiversity, attracting fewer pollinators and providing little nesting habitat for birds.

Expert Flags

“Fast-growing trees often become the preferred choice for beautification drives, but their long-term ecological impacts must be carefully assessed,” said environmentalist Dr Subhash C Pandey.