Nine Doctors Booked For Allegedly Using Forged Internship Certificates In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor posted at Bairagarh Kalan Community Health Centre was found absent during verification. The doctor is among nine booked for allegedly obtaining medical registration certificates using forged internship completion documents.

An FIR has been registered against all nine accused doctors at Chunabhatti police station in Bhopal on Wednesday.

The FIR names Dr Akash Chandelkar, Dr Mohar Singh, Dr Kamal Kishore, Dr Monika, Dr Arun Kumar, Dr Shanti Sahu, Dr Sonam Yadav, Dr Budhyaman and Dr Pawan Solanki.

National Health Mission (NHM) senior director Rakesh Bohre filed a complaint alleging that nine doctors obtained registration through fake internship completion certificates.

NHM and state government authorities examined internship completion certificates submitted by the nine doctors and sought verification through the MP Medical Council. During the inquiry, the certificates were allegedly found to be forged.

The accused doctors allegedly used the forged certificates to obtain registration from the medical council and subsequently benefited from those registrations. The complaint further alleges that fake documents were prepared and presented as genuine to secure official recognition.

As per NHM sources, registration certificates had been issued to all nine doctors by the MP Medical Council. The registrations were later scrutinised after doubts were raised regarding the authenticity of the internship certificates attached to their applications. The investigation officer said the matter involves allegations of forgery, cheating and use of forged documents as genuine.

Doctor missing from hospital,

One of the accused, Dr Sonam Yadav, is posted at the Community Health Centre in Bairagarh Kalan. During verification, officials reportedly did not find her at the hospital where she is currently posted.