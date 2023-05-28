Unarmed secret force in naxal-hit MP districts; Vishesh Sahyog Dasta to act as eyes and ears of security forces

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To share the movement and secrets of the naxal in the Maoist-hit three districts - Balaghat, Mandla, and Dindori, the state government is in the process of establishing an unarmed force - the Vishesh Sahyog Dasta (Special Support Squad) of local tribal youths, said officials. The three squads comprise 150 tribal youths who will act as eyes and ears of the security forces in the three naxal affected districts. In the last 18 months, eight naxals have been gunned down by the security forces in the state.

The IGP Intelligence Anurag, told Free Press that the idea of the 'Vishesh Sahyog Dasta' is to connect the tribals living in Maoist-hit areas to the mainstream of development. The new system will also be utilised for implementing community policing, and the youths will be encouraged to join police and security services. As many as 150 youths are being recruited under the programme, said the IGP, adding that the first qualification of the recruitment is that the applicant should be domicile of the district concerned.

“In all 150 members for the three squads have been selected- 30 for Mandla squad, 40 for Dindori 40 and 80 for Balagaht district. Their appointment terms and conditions are different, they are recruited on contractual basis,” said the officer. Soon after the appointment, their training will begin, said the IGP.

Non-policing Dasta...

The 'Dasta' is a non-policing staff comprising local tribal youths. They will be given special training by the police and will be tasked to keep a close watch on activities of suspects and to pass the information to the security forces secretly through a channel set up. The structure will be in the line of area commander, zonal incharge and a central command.