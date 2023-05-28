Bhopal: New Parliament House bears testimony to India’s progress, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi: PM inagurates New Parliament House building on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the new Parliament House would be symbol of India's progress and unity. Chouhan who was in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the inaugural function made veiled attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties, which boycotted the inaugural function.

“While the countrymen are seeing the bright and golden future of New India in this new grand temple of democracy, some blindfolded people are unable to see the truth,” said Chouhan in an official statement issued on Sunday.

Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “this great and unprecedented creation”, Chouhan said it was a historic moment for the country when Prime Minister installed the Sengol in new Parliament House amid chanting of Vedic mantras.