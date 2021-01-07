Unanimous solution soon to government servants’ promotion: Chief Minister Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that a unanimous solution will be found soon for promotion of government servants in the state. The chief minister was addressing employees at the New Year Milan Samaroh organised by the Mantralaya Employees’ Union on the Mantralaya Vallabh Bhavan premises on Thursday.

The chief minister assured the employees that “The economy of the state which was destroyed due to the corona pandemic is now gradually improving. As the financial condition improves, all government servants will get all pending benefits.”

The chief minister was felicitated by the Employees’ Union on the occasion. Sangh president Sudhir Nayak, Shiv Choubey, Alok Verma, Rajkumar Patel and others were present. Additional chief secretary of the general administration department Vinod Kumar was also present.

The chief minister said that employees were an integral part of the government and all welfare schemes and programmes of the government were implemented through the employees. The roadmap of ‘Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh’ was ready, he said, adding, “In the new year, let us all resolve that, by implementing it fast, Madhya Pradesh will be made self-reliant and a pioneer in the country.”