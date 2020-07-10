Bhopal: Corona tally in Vallabh Bhavan reaches 16, staffers concerned

BHOPAL: Two more covid positive cases were reported from Vallabh Bhawan on Friday. With this number of total covid positive cases from Vallabh Bhavan have reached 16. Two cases reported positive from Vallabh Bhavan were from the home department from building number two- taking total tally here to 15.

Employees working in Vallabh Bhavan have shown serious concern over growing cases from their premises- specially building number two has become the hotspot of covid cases in Vallabh Bhavan.

The secretariat employee federation has shown concern over 15 out of total 16 cases being found from building number two. The federation has demanded to enhance the arrangements made for prevention of corona virus. They have asked the GAD (General Administration Department)- responsible for the upkeep of the building to ensure proper sanitization of common places inside Vallabh Bhavan buildings. They have demanded to pay more attention to conference halls, meeting halls and lifts in the premises.