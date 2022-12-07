e-Paper Get App
Umang wheelchair cricket tournament: MP Avengers qualify for finals, to clash with AP team

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh wheelchair cricket team qualified for the final of Umang wheelchair cricket tournament on Wednesday. The final will be played at Old Campion Cricket Ground in Bhopal on Thursday.

During the semi final of limited-over match, Madhya Pradesh Avengers won the toss and decided to bowl first. MP Avengers beat Uttarakhand Warriors by seven wickets.

Andhra Pradesh team defeated Uttar Pradesh team, also known as the UP Heroes, by two wickets in the semi final.

In the first innings, Uttarakhand scored 136 runs at a loss of seven wickets. In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh Avengers chased score of 136 and made 137 runs after losing three wickets.

