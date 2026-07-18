Umang Singhar Alleges Compensation Irregularities In Ken-Betwa Project, Seeks Probe | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar on Friday alleged irregularities in the Ken-Betwa Project, claiming that compensation meant for affected and displaced people had been paid to wrong beneficiaries and demanded a government inquiry into the matter.

Talking to media persons here, Singhar questioned why the government had not ordered an inquiry if affected and displaced people were claiming that their compensation had been paid to someone else.

He also criticised the district administration, alleging that officials were unaware of the ground situation, and urged the state government to constitute a committee to investigate the matter.

Singhar further alleged that people who did not even live in the affected area had received compensation.

"The person shown as the sarpanch was not even the sarpanch at that time. It is believed that these are all scams that have come to light through documentary evidence," he said.

Singhar also raised allegations over political funding linked to the project contracts, asking whether NCC Limited, which was awarded the Rs 3,400 crore contract for the construction of the Daudhan Dam under the Ken-Betwa Link Project, had donated Rs 60 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds.

He also questioned whether there was any connection between the donation and the award of the contract. Singhar further questioned whether there was any connection between the alleged donation and the award of the contract.