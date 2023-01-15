e-Paper Get App
‘Ukraine just pawn in US-Russia war’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lieutenant Gen Raj Shukla, author of Russia-Ukraine War: The Conflict and its Global Impact, has said the war is between two superpowers - Russia and America - whereas Ukraine is just a pawn.

Shukla was speaking on Russia-Ukraine War Lessons in conversation with Brigadier Sanjay Agrawal on Saturday - the second day of three-day Bhopal Literature and Art Festival at Bharat Bhavan.

Shukla also talked about the danger of China to India and said Pakistan was a pest. China is the real threat. He spoke on strength of Chinese army and the country's continuous investment in defence.

About his book Turmoil in Punjab, former chief secretary of Punjab Ramesh Inder Singh said, "Blue Star was a very poorly planned operation. Along with General VK Singh, many other military officers have written about this. It has even been said that Operation Blue Star was more dangerous than Jallianwala Bagh."

He further said that people sitting on foreign soil would always do something regarding creation of Khalistan. But instead of focusing on those people, we should focus on our country.

About Punjab's situation, Singh said, "Today's Punjab is much better than other states because there is communal harmony."

Besides, 19 sessions were held. Padma Shri Shovana Narayan and Geetika Kalha took a session on Kathak Lok, Temple, Tradition and History, Mimi Nicklin on Empathy as Leadership Science, and Vinod Rai on Reforming Governance, Regulating Sport.

Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Bhopal: Inspirational session organised for students of Mithi Gobindram Public school

Madhya Pradesh: Rape convict sentenced to 20-year RI, court imposes fine of Rs 20k in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: SUV ferrying 8 people overturns in Ashta, one dies

Rs 66L stolen from 3 ATMs: Even after four days, cops yet to lay their hands on criminals in Madhya...

