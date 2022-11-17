UK Govt will not pursue trade at the cost of human rights: UK Minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): UK Parliament discussed Bhopal gas tragedy. Around 13 MPs participated in the discussion, said NGOs working for the welfare of gas victims.

Opposition MPs have urged the UK government to lend political support to victims of 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the NGOs said.

Bhopal Group for Information and Action’s Rachna Dhingra said, “A debate in UK Parliament on Bhopal disaster of December 2/3, 1984 is a huge success for us. More than 5 lakh people were exposed to methyl isocyanate in the incident.”

UK Minister Anne Marie Trevelyan said, “I commit to raise concerns of all parliamentarians on the need for continuing support and compensation for victims with my Indian counterparts. The UK government cannot comment on petition filed in Supreme Court as it is sub-judice. However, I am clear that we will not pursue trade by excluding human rights.”

Navendu Mishra, an Indian-origin MP from Britain's Opposition Labour Party, had secured a debate in Parliament demanding justice for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, the 38th anniversary of which would be observed next month.

During a debate, Mishra called on the UK government's contribution to justice for the victims and against the Dow Chemicals in Indian courts.

"The Dow Chemical Company, which is the parent company of Union Carbide, has for too long evaded its responsibility to the victims and survivors," Mishra said during the debate.