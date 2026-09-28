UCC ‘Need Of The Hour’, Two Sets Of Laws Cannot Coexist In MP, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday called the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) the “need of the hour”, saying two sets of laws cannot coexist within the same country and state. His remarks come after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly passed the UCC Bill in July.

“Two sets of laws cannot coexist within the same country and state; the Uniform Civil Code is the need of the hour. Just as a Hindu is legally permitted only one marriage, a Muslim must also be bound by the same rule. Polygamy will not be tolerated in Madhya Pradesh at any cost,” he said.

He was addressing a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Madhya Bharat Province) programme held to mark the birth centenary of former international working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Ashok Singhal at Ravindra Bhavan on Sunday.

As part of the year-long campaign, running from Sep 27, 2026, to Sep 27, 2027, ideological seminars, social harmony conferences and service activities are being organised across the globe, including at 47 major centres within the country.

Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, former national convenor of Bajrang Dal, said, “The Ram Janmabhoomi movement was the greatest cultural renaissance in world history.

The sacrifice of the ‘Kar Sevaks’ and the unique ideal of social harmony established when saints partook of a meal at the home of the 'Dom Raja' in Kashi, these constitute the true strength of India.”