U-18 Girls Cricket Tournament: Bhopal Beat Sagar In League Match

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal beat Sagar in the league match of Under-18 Girls’ League Cricket Tournament on Thursday. The tournament is being organised by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

In the Group B match, Sagar won the toss and invited Bhopal to bat. Bhopal’s Vanshika Prajapati scored 94, Vaishnavi Gupta 52, Shreya Dixit 23, and Suditi Vashishth remained not out with 11 runs. Bhopal scored 226 runs, losing 5 wickets in the allotted 40 overs. Riya Yadav took two wickets from Sagar.

In response, Bhopal bowled out Sagar for 40 runs in 20.2 overs. Bhopal’s Maanya Bhati, Vaishnavi Gupta, and Shanvi Mandloi took 2 wickets each, while Shreya Dixit and Nishita Vishwakarma took 1 wicket each, securing a victory for Bhopal by a massive margin of 186 runs. The Player of the Match was awarded to Vanshika Prajapati.

Senior Division cricket tournament: Bhopal’s Aniket Verma, Rahul Batham scores century

The four-day match between Bhopal and Shahdol is currently underway in the Senior Division cricket tournament in Jabalpur. On Thursday, the third day of the match, Bhopal was all out for 401 runs in their first inning. Bhopal’s Aniket Verma scored 105 and Rahul Batham scored 135, with Yuvraj Nema contributing 51 runs.

In response, in their second innings, Shahdol stands at 94-1 in 31 overs, with Lakhan and Harsh from Shahdol currently at the crease. Shahdol won the toss and was all out for 379 runs in the first inning. In response, on Wednesday, the second day of the match, Bhopal scored 267 runs for the loss of six wickets.