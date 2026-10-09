Two-Year-Old Tiger Rescued From House Courtyard In Mandla Village |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A two-year-old tiger was rescued after it moved into the courtyard of a house in Aroli village of Mandla around 5 am on Thursday. A day before, the same tiger had attacked and injured a woman in the village. After the rescue, it was sent to a quarantine centre.

Interacting with Free Press, deputy director, buffer zone, Kanha Tiger Reserve, Amita K B said that a tiger was moving in the village, prompting authorities to rescue it. After the rescue, the feline was sent to the Mukki-based quarantine centre. This action was necessary to thwart man-animal conflict. The tiger rescue operation was carried out by joint teams of the forest department, police and HAWK force.

Earlier, the tiger had attacked and injured 46-year-old woman Ramli Bai, wife of Rewa Ram Maravi, at 10.15 pm on Wednesday. At the time of the incident, the woman was sleeping in an open area. She was immediately rushed to Mandla hospital and later referred to Jabalpur hospital for better treatment.

After this incident, night patrolling was increased in the village. Forest officials have appealed to villagers not to go out of their homes at night, and if they notice any wild animal movement, they should report the matter to forest officials promptly.