Two Tigers Tranquillised For Canine Distemper Virus Tests In Kanha Tiger Reserve

Two Tigers Tranquilised Forcanine Distemper Virus Tests In Kanha Tiger Reserve | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two tigers were tranquillised in Kanha Tiger Reserve on Sunday to conduct tests related to Canine Distemper Virus (CDV) and other diseases. Both were later released into the wild.

All necessary protocols were followed during sampling and treatment. Sources said tiger T-159, aged around seven to eight years, was spotted limping due to a forelimb injury in Sauf Beat.

The tiger was tranquillised and specialists found an old nail injury and a superficial wound. Signs of natural healing were also observed.

During treatment, supportive medication was administered and biological samples were collected for testing against Canine Distemper Virus and other diseases.

After the tiger’s condition was found satisfactory, it was released into its natural habitat. In another case, tiger T-125, aged around eight years, was tranquillised to collect biological samples. Initial tests found the samples negative for Canine Distemper Virus and other diseases.

During examination, the tiger was found to be in good health. After necessary monitoring, it was released into the wild.

Notably, a tigress and her four cubs had died due to Canine Distemper Virus in Kanha Tiger Reserve some time ago. Since then, reserve officials have kept all tigers under close monitoring.