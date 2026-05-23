Swachh Survekshan Team Goes Door-To-Door For Public Feedback In Bhopal | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On the third day of Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 assessment, survey teams from Delhi shifted their focus from the Old City to several localities in New Bhopal, interacting directly with residents to assess the city’s sanitation services.

During the inspection, officials visited residential colonies and collected feedback from groups of 25 residents in each area. Citizens were specifically asked whether Bhopal Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) garbage collection vehicles comes to their houses every day.

Teams also inspected garbage transfer stations, drainage systems and the overall cleanliness of neighbourhoods. The survey teams had spent the previous three days covering areas in the Old City and had already completed inspections at the historic Chowk Bazaar.

In the past three days, the central survey teams completed inspections in Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 17. On Sunday, the teams are expected to visit areas under Zones 7, 8, 10 and 12.

Markets, colonies & public areas

On Saturday, Swachh Survekshan teams inspected colonies behind People’s Mall in Zone 17 along with areas in Zone 1 Bairagarh, Zone 5’s Ward 22 and Ward 8, and localities in Zone 10. The teams also visited Bairagarh Market, Itwara Market and Navbahar Vegetable Market, where photographs were taken as part of the assessment process.

Apart from checking public sanitation arrangements, officials examined dustbins placed outside homes and shops while interacting with local residents about cleanliness and waste collection services.

BMC staff on field duty

The nationwide sanitation survey began in Bhopal on Thursday and will continue till May 30. In view of the ongoing inspections, municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain has cancelled the leave of all health department officials and employees, directing them to remain on field duty during the survey period.