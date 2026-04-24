Two Tiger Cubs Die In Kanha Tiger Reserve; Possible Starvation Suspected | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two cubs of a tigress have died in Kanha Tiger Reserve in last three days. The second cub, aged one-and-a-half years, was found dead in the core area on Thursday evening and its autopsy was performed on Friday. It is assumed that the cub may have died due to starvation as its mother may not have fed it properly.

Sources said that out of four cubs birthed by the tigress, two died. Forest officials have tracked the tigress and her two remaining cubs with the help of the elephant squad and their activities are being monitored closely.

“It is not exactly clear what the possible reason for the death of the second cub was but starvation may be one of the reasons. The first cub, which died three days ago, had not eaten anything for many days. Mother tigress is also weak,” deputy director of Kanha Tiger Reserve Amita KB said

Camera traps have been placed to monitor tigress and her two remaining cubs. The autopsy report of the first cub is awaited. Notably, as many as 22 tigers have died in the state so far.