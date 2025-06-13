 Two Teenage Cousins Killed In Road Accident In Satna
Two Teenage Cousins Killed In Road Accident In Satna

The incident occurred after their bike collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on the road

Friday, June 13, 2025
Two Teenage Cousins Killed In Road Accident In Satna | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Two teenagers, belonging to the same family, were killed in a road accident in Jhari Gaon village under Majhgawan police station on Thursday night.

The incident occurred after their bike collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on the road. They were identified as Ankit Yadav and his cousin Ansh Yadav. Both were 16 years old, the police said.

They went out of their home on a bike that they had taken from a relative. When they were returning, their bike collided with a stationary tractor-trolley on the road in Jharigaon village. Both sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Majhgawan hospital for a postmortem. The police seized the tractor-trolley driver and registered a case against its driver.

Three hurt in knife attack
Three hurt in knife attack

Three persons, including the guard of a petrol pump, were injured in a knife attack at a petrol pump in Semriya Chowk on Thursday night. All the injured were sent to the hospital.

According to the police, 26-year-old Ravinandan Vishwakarma and 25-year-old Omprakash Sondhiya went to Chaurasiya petrol pump.

Meanwhile, three youths also reached the petrol pump and attacked two youths with knives. A video of the incident went viral on social media. After injuring the two youths, the attackers ran away.

They also injured the guard, when he tried to stop the attackers. They also left their bike at the petrol pump. The police said an old enmity was the reason behind the attack.

