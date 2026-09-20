Two-Storey Mud House Collapses After Heavy Rain In MP’s Sironj, Family Safe | FP photo

Sironj (Madhya Pradesh): A two-storied mud house collapsed at 7 am on Saturday because of heavy rain which began on Friday night.

There were, however, no casualties in the incident because the family members had left the house before the incident occurred.

The heavy rain caused trouble for the public in the rural and city areas. According to reports, the two-storied mud house of Ganesh Shyam Bhagwan Shri Radhey caved in. The incident damaged the household goods.

The house owner demanded financial aid from the district administration.

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Rainwater accumulated in the low-lying areas. As a result, the main market, Hajipur, Bijli Basti, Vidyapura, and Talaiya remained under knee-deep water.

Rainwater also entered many houses, causing damage to household goods.

According to residents, they complained to the officials of Nagar Palika several times about the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season.

The heavy rain also upset the farmers because it damaged the harvested crops kept in farmlands.