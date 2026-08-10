Two Special DGs, One ADG And One IG Among Those Retiring On August 31 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two Special DGs, one ADG and one IG are set to retire from the police service at the end of this month. A total of 16 IPS officers were scheduled to retire in the state in 2026. Of these, 11 have already retired, while four are due to retire at the end of August, and one is scheduled to retire in October.

These five positions are considered significant at the national and state level. Notably, 25% of the total officers who retiring this year are retiring this month.

They include Ajay Kumar Sharma (1989-batch IPS officer, director and DG of the Police Housing Corporation), Ashutosh Roy (1994-batch special DG), A Sai Manohar (1995-batch IPS officer and ADG Intelligence) and Mithilesh Shukla (2006-batch officer and IG, Sagar Zone). All four positions are crucial within the state police force.

Since special DG Anant Kumar Singh is also posted at Police Housing Corporation, it is speculated that he might be given the responsibility of Corporation after Ajay Kumar Sharma retires. The post is meant for DG cadre officials.

The position of ADG (intelligence) is importance and will not be left vacant even for a single day. An officer of ADG rank may be assigned this responsibility to replace A Sai Manohar on August 31.

The government appoints its most trusted officer on this post. The posts of ADG (AJK) and IG (Sagar Zone) are also significant. The 19193-batch officer Sonali Mishra will retire in October. She is currently serving on deputation as DG, RPF.

No postings yet

Earlier, Gwalior IG Arvind Saxena and FSL director and DIG Shashikant Shukla retired on July 31. No officials have been appointed to replace them so far.