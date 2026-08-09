Bhopal Moti Masjid Barricading Row: Alok Sharma Meets Police Commissioner With Traders | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MP Alok Sharma on Saturday met police commissioner Sanjay Kumar along with a delegation of traders to discuss the problems being faced by the latter due to barricading installed near Moti Masjid in Old Bhopal.

The traders have been opposing the barricading at Moti Masjid Crossing, claiming that the traffic arrangement affected the movement of vehicles towards the market and caused inconvenience to traders and customers.

They had staged a protest over the issue in recent days and also observed a market shutdown on Friday.

During the meeting, Sharma apprised the police commissioner of the traders' concerns and sought a solution that would ensure smooth traffic movement without adversely affecting businesses in the area.

The barricades at Moti Masjid Square have diverted vehicles coming from Raja Bhoj Setu side towards Sadar Manzil, Chirayu Hospital and subsequently to Chowk market and Ibrahimganj. Traders said the diversion added to inconvenience and affected business activity.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said the issue would be discussed with traffic police officials and experts from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology before reaching a solution.

Necessary steps will also be taken to remove encroachments and improve traffic movement in the Old City, he added.

Sharma also said he would meet Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to seek the early implementation of Bhopal's Master Plan. He said implementation of the plan could provide a permanent solution to traffic, parking and other urban problems.

Sharma said it was necessary to maintain a balance between the livelihood of traders and the city's traffic requirements, and urged the administration to take a sensitive approach while deciding on the issue.

Experts to conduct survey for permanent solution Additional DCP traffic Basant Kumar Kaul said a team of MANIT experts would conduct a survey on Sunday to examine whether an alternative traffic arrangement could be worked out.

Kaul said the barricades were installed after four-wheelers were frequently entering the Moti Masjid intersection from the wrong direction, causing traffic jams on the Sadar Manzil route.

Emergency vehicles including ambulances, were also getting stuck in the congestion on several occasions. He said the traffic arrangement would be reviewed after a technical survey by MANIT or another expert agency.