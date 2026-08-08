Bhopal Weekend Special: Art & Sculpting Workshops, Rakhi Exhibition & More-- Things To Do On August 8 & 9

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is set for an exciting two weeks with creative workshops, shopping exhibitions, and Raksha Bandhan-themed events across the city.

Whether you enjoy art, crafts, fashion, or shopping, there is something for everyone.

1. Luxury Crystal on Wine Workshop

Add some sparkle to your weekend at the Luxury Crystal on Wine workshop on August 9 (Sunday) at Poppin' Deli, Bhopal, from 4 PM onwards.

Participants will decorate wine glasses with crystals and rhinestones. All materials, snacks, and drinks are included, along with a free face glitter station.

2. Block Printing Workshop

Explore the traditional art of block printing at a hands-on workshop on August 9 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Dhaaga Cafe, Hoshangabad Road, Bhopal.

Organised by Punch Perfect in collaboration with Dhaaga Cafe, the session is designed for beginners and art lovers who want to learn the basics of block printing and create their own unique designs.

3. Rakhi Special Card Making Competition

Children can showcase their creativity at the Rakhi Special Card Making Competition on August 16 (Sunday) at Four Seasons Banquet Hall, Bhopal, from 5 PM to 7 PM.

The event is open for children aged 6 to 11 years, with prizes and certificates for winners.

4. 3D Sculpture Making Workshop

Turn clay into art at the 3D Sculpture Making Workshop, held every Saturday and Sunday at Starbucks, Bhopal, from 4 PM to 7 PM.

The workshop includes all materials and coffee, making it a relaxing weekend activity for beginners and art lovers.

5. Creative Workshops at Sundown Flea Market

The Sundown Creative Flea Market will take place on August 22 and 23 at Chai Kaapi, New Market, Bhopal, from 2 PM to 10 PM.

Visitors can choose from over 20 creative workshops, including pottery, canvas painting, tote bag painting, jewellery making, and many more.

6. Riwaazz Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition

Fashion lovers can explore the Riwaazz Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition from August 11 to 13 at Radisson, Bhopal.

More than 65 designers will showcase special Raksha Bandhan collections, offering a wide range of fashion, jewellery, and lifestyle products.

7. Shopping Exhibition at Bling Square Mall

A shopping exhibition will also be held on August 8 and 9 at Bling Square Mall, Bairagarh, Bhopal, from 1 PM to 11 PM.

Visitors can browse stalls featuring clothing, accessories, home décor, gifts, and festive shopping options ahead of Raksha Bandhan.