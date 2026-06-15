Two Schoolgirls Harassed In Separate Incidents; 6 Booked In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two separate incidents of harassment involving teenage students have been reported from Gautam Nagar, prompting police to register cases against six youths and launch efforts to arrest the accused.

According to reports, a 17-year-old student alleged that three local youths had been repeatedly making obscene gestures at her while she commuted to and from her coaching classes.

To avoid them, she often changed her route. On Sunday afternoon, when she returned home, the three youths allegedly followed her inside the house and pressurised her to befriend them.

When she refused, they allegedly behaved inappropriately with her. The accused fled after the victim raised an alarm and family members and neighbours rushed to the spot.

In another case, a 16-year-old student from the same locality complained that three youths had been harassing her for several days.

On Sunday evening, the accused allegedly stopped her near a liquor shop, blocked her path and misbehaved with her. They escaped when residents gathered after hearing her cries for help.

Police have registered separate cases under the POCSO Act and provisions related to harassment and outraging a woman's modesty and have formed teams to trace and arrest the accused.