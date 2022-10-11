Two minors murdered in Panna, reasons unknown 

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two minors, including a student of 9th standard, were stabbed to death by unknown people in Itwa village under the Saleha police station limits of Panna district, said the police on Monday.

Sensationality prevails in the area as the locals found bodies of one girl and a boy were found in a pool of blood on Monday morning at the outskirts of the Itwa village.

Superintendent of police Dhramraj Meena told Free Press that the girl was in school uniform and was going to school whereas the boy had left his studies.

“Both were of the same community and are good friends, but what had happened on the day nobody knows. In the primary investigations it is found the throat of the boy was attacked from the front side and the neck of the girl was stabbed from the backside”, the SP added.

The police have registered the case and have started the investigations into the matter.