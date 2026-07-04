Two Minor Boys Drown In Ashta Quarry | FP photo

Bhopal/Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state on Saturday, causing rivers to overflow in Sehore and Harda districts.

According to reports, two boys from Bapcha (Doniya) village in Sehore district drowned in a rainwater-filled quarry on Saturday after venturing into deep water. The incident occurred while they were cycling near the quarry.

According to the police, 13-year-old Samar, son of Santosh Malviya, and 11-year-old Samar, son of Jitendra, had gone cycling with five other friends.

The group reached a quarry near Bagair village, which had filled with rainwater following heavy showers.

The children entered the quarry to bathe, but the two boys unknowingly ventured into deeper water and drowned. Their friends alerted villagers, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies after a search.

The boys were taken to Ashta Civil Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The grieving families then faced another ordeal as the post-mortem was reportedly delayed due to the unavailability of the required documents.

Villagers alleged that despite reaching the hospital, they were forced to shuttle repeatedly between the hospital and the police station while waiting for the formalities to be completed.

Following the incident, villagers demanded that the administration install warning signboards and implement safety measures around water-filled quarries.

The SDOP appealed to parents to prevent children from going near ponds, quarries and other deep water bodies during the rainy season.

In the last 24 hours, Sendhwa recorded the highest rainfall at 206.1 mm, followed by Khategaon with 180 mm and Kumbhraj with 150 mm. Khirkiya received 142.2 mm, Rahatgaon 117 mm and Harda 101.6 mm.

Moderate rain lashed Bhopal on Saturday evening. The city witnessed humid conditions throughout the day under overcast skies before showers brought relief in the evening.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Khargone and Barwani.

An orange alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places in Burhanpur, Khandwa, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Pandhurna.

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph is likely at isolated places in Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Guna, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Sagar.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are likely at isolated places in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Seoni, Mandla, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari and Maihar.