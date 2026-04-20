Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Bhopal | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two road accidents in different parts of the city claimed lives of a 42-year-old man and an 18-year-old student.

In the first incident, Manoj Patel (42), a resident of Rewa district, died after his motorcycle crashed into a stationary dumper on Vidisha Road under Berasia police station limits.

Patel, who worked in a private job in Indore, was travelling from Indore to Rewa on Sunday night. At about 8.30 pm, his bike rammed into a dumper reportedly parked due to a puncture.

He sustained severe head and body injuries and was rushed to Berasia Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the dumper allegedly lacked proper warning indicators, which may have caused the accident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident in Jahangirabad area, 18-year-old student Sandeep Singh Tomar succumbed to injuries after his motorcycle hit a divider near Veterinary Hospital on Sunday night. A Class 12 student and son of an SAF personnel, Sandeep had left home for MP Nagar when he lost control of his bike. He was admitted to JP Hospital but died during treatment.