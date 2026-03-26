Bhopal News: Three Die, Two Injured In Separate Road Accidents; Police Hunt For Vehicles In Two Hit-And-Run Cases | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons died and two others were injured in separate road mishaps under the Piplani and Sukhi Sewania police station limits. Police have registered cases and are trying to identify the vehicles involved in two hit-and-run incidents.

In the first case, Abhishek, 22, a resident of the Saat Quarter slum area in Piplani, was found critically injured on a road late on Wednesday night along with his two friends.

According to family members, the trio had stepped out for a walk after dinner when they were found lying injured near their locality. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared Abhishek dead on arrival.

Preliminary examination revealed that an unidentified vehicle hit them and fled the spot. The two injured friends are undergoing treatment, and police said the exact circumstances of the mishap will be clear once they regain consciousness.

In another incident under the Sukhi Sewania police station limits, Arvind Ahirwar, 27, died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle. A resident of Vidisha district, he worked at a factory in Mandideep.

On Wednesday evening, he was travelling home on his motorcycle when the accident occurred near Chopra Kala village. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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In a third accident in the Parwalia area on Thursday morning, Manoj Vishwakarma, 38, died on the spot after a tractor-trolley hit his bike. The incident occurred near Rasuliya village, where the trolley s wheel ran over his head. The tractor-trolley overturned after the collision, leaving the driver injured.