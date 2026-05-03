Two, Including Woman Arrested With MD Drugs And Poppy Husk In Indore | Representational Picture

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including a woman from Ratlam district, were arrested with MD drugs and poppy husk worth Rs16 lakh in the international market, police said on Saturday.

DCP Rajesh Kumar Tripathi said the action was taken as part of an ongoing drive against illegal drug trafficking in the city. Acting on suspicion during routine surveillance, the crime branch team spotted the duo near a public toilet on Patthar Godam Road. They were seen on a motorcycle, carrying a backpack, and appeared nervous upon seeing the police.

The police team stopped and questioned them, but their answers were inconsistent. A search of their bag led to the recovery of 159 grams of MD drugs and 990 grams of dodachura (poppy husk). The total value of the seized contraband is estimated to be around Rs16 lakh in the international market. The suspects have been identified as Naved Khan and Mumtaz, residents of Piploda in Ratlam district.

During initial questioning, the suspects allegedly admitted that they used to purchase drugs at a lower price and sell them at higher rates to addicts in the city for profit.

A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Police are now investigating the source of the drugs and the network involved in the supply chain. Officials said that action will continue against those involved in drug trafficking.