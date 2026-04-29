Two Held In Bhopal For Theft & Slaughter Of Banned Cattle | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sukhi Sewania police in Bhopal Rural on Wednesday cracked a cattle slaughter case and arrested two suspects. SP Rural Ramsharan Prajapati announced a reward of Rs10,000 for the team involved in solving the case.

Prajapati said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted after complainant Kaluram Meena, a resident of Mugaliya Kot, reported on April 26 that his two cows, tied on his fields overnight, had gone missing. During a search, blood stains, remains and ropes were found in a nearby field, indicating that the animals had been slaughtered and the meat taken away.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sukhi Sewania police station under Section 325 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 4, 5 and 9 of Madhya Pradesh Cow Slaughter Prohibition Act.

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Police scanned over 100 CCTV footages and acting on a tip-off, detained Maz alias Bhura Qureshi, 26, and Aman Qureshi, 25, near Saeediya School Central Library in Bhopal. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the crime with Arshaan and Arsalan and selling the meat to Shahrukh and Jibran. Police have seized a car, two knives and mobile phones. Further investigation and search for other suspects are underway.