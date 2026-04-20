Protest Over Missing Cows, Bajrang Dal Gherao Police Station In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two missing cows triggered protests by Bagrang Dal members under Gandhi Nagar police station limits on Monday. They surrounded the police station, alleging cow theft and possible cow slaughter and submitted a memorandum demanding investigation and strict action.

Gandhi Nagar police station incharge Brijendra Marskole said the incident occurred three days ago when a farmer had tied his cows near his field as usual but found them missing the next morning. Despite extensive searching, the cows could not be traced.

During the search, a bell belonging to one of the cows was found nearby a farmhouse. Additionally, suspicious blood-like stains were discovered at the site, raising concerns about foul play.

Marskole said that a case has been registered and multiple teams have been deployed to investigate the case. CCTV footage from cameras installed around the farmhouse area is being examined and local residents are being questioned. Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and other organisations warned to intensify agitation if police failed to solve the case quickly.