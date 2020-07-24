Two girls in troubled waters: MP girls get trapped after selfie attempt in river goes awry

A life threatening incident was averted in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, after two girls who had ventured in Pench River for a selfie got trapped. The girls were rescued by the authorities after performing a dangerous rescue operation.
The incident took place on Thursday in Chhindwara's Belkhedi village, where a group of friends had gone for a picnic, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Two of them decided to take a selfie on a rock, in the middle of the river and got trapped when the flow of the water intensified. Their friend reportedly informed the local police and the Panchayat. The girls were rescued safely.
A report quoted a police official saying, "A few girls came to this mountain river Pench, out of which 2 of them went inside to take a selfie. During that time because of rains, the river flow suddenly increased. They stood there for around 1 hour and showed courage. As soon as we were informed, we rescued them. Everyone is safe. They have been sent to a hospital as they were scared."
The videos of the incident were shared on Twitter and here's how Tweeple reacted:
A user wrote, "This s**t happens every damn year, these selfie crazy people have no brains risking their as well as lives of others for the sake of fake social media appreciation. Mama Ji @ChouhanShivraj should take some strict action against these to set an example.
Another commented, "What - people please be careful when you are taking a selfie Selfie- you don’t have to go to such extremes for a selfie and please don’t put other lives on risk."
"Stupid braindead folks. Just sheer luck that they are saved by the authorities for this moronic act," read a comment.
Here are a few reactions:
