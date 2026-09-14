Two Fall Ill After Consuming Liquor In Bakswaha, One Referred To Damoh |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two people reportedly fell ill after consuming liquor purchased from separate shops in the Bakswaha area, raising concerns over the quality of alcohol being sold in the region following the Banda liquor tragedy.

In the first case, a resident of Bara village in Banda tehsil claimed that he had purchased liquor from a shop in Bamhori, Bakswaha. He was admitted to a hospital in Sagar after his health deteriorated.

However, police said the man had also consumed liquor in Banda before purchasing alcohol from Bamhori. Therefore, the exact cause of his illness remains unclear.

The second patient, identified as Bharat Yadav, a resident of Kui village, said he had purchased liquor from a shop in Bakswaha. He was taken to hospital after falling ill and was later referred to Damoh following preliminary treatment.

Block Medical Officer Dr Satyam Asati said the patient was referred as a precaution after receiving primary treatment. He added that medical tests would determine whether the illness was caused by liquor consumption.

Bakswaha police station in-charge Inspector Prashant Sen said both cases had come to the police’s notice. Police are monitoring the illegal liquor trade in the region and taking action whenever they receive information.